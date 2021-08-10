Dismissed Sanitary Workers Should Be Recruited Back- Seeman

Chennai :

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, on Tuesday, urged the state government to recruit the dismissed sanitary workers who were dismissed by the previous AIADMK government.





“When the sanitary workers who were appointed before 10 years protested to make them permanent to avail government benefits the previous AIADMK government added fuel to the fire by dismissing them and at that time Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was then the opposition leader, assured that the sanitary workers would be recruited back after DMK coming to power but even after three months of coming to power DMK is silent on the issue”, said Seeman, in a statement.





Seeman also said that when compared to doctors and policemen the work of the sanitary workers cannot be underestimated as they have been working continuously since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. DMK government which claims that it is working on the basis of social justice should recruit back the dismissed sanitary workers, urged Seeman, who also added that private agencies should not be involved in sanitary works as they employ sanitary workers on a contract basis at a low salary and do not provide any government benefits.