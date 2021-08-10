Express Trains Cancelled Between Egmore And Chengalpattu

Chennai :

Train no 02606, Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express Special leaving Karaikudi at 05:00 hrs, train no 02635 and Chennai Egmore – Madurai Superfast Express Special leaving Chennai Egmore at 13:40 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th August 2021 and 01st, 08th, 15th September would be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu. Train no 02635 will start from Chengalpattu.





Likewise, train no 04071 Puducherry – New Delhi Express Special leaving Puducherry junction at 09:50 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th August 2021 and 01st, 08th, 15th September will be diverted via Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Perambur and Korrukupet, skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore. The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.