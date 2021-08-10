Companies linked to SP Velumani showed growth upto 11363 per cent in six years

Chennai :

According to DVAC, the 10 companies allegedly linked to former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, DVAC had grown phenomenally - one firm, CR Construction - had its turn overgrown from Rs.38 lakh to Rs. 43.5 crore, meaning 11363 percent growth in six years between the financial years 2012-13 and 2018-19.





KCP Engineering too grew from Rs.42 crore turnover to Rs.454 crore in six-year and showed a 967 percentage revenue increase.





Apart from CR Constructions and KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd, the DVAC had dug out details of firms like Ace-Tech Machinery India Private Limited, Constronics Infra Limited, Constromall Good Pvt Ltd, Sri Maha Ganapathy Jewellers Private Limited, Aalayam Foundations Private Limited, Vaidurya Hotels Private Limited, Ratnaa Lakshmi Hotels Private Limited, Aalam Gold & Diamonds Private Limited, AR ES PE Infra Private Limited, all believed to have benefitted from their connection with the former Local Administration Minister.





Varadhan Infrastructure has its turn over grown from Rs.2.02 crore in 2012-13 to Rs.66.7 crore in 2018-19, which is 3202 percentage growth, notes DVAC.









Similarly Aalayam Foundations had growth of 2636 percentage growth of turn over from Rs.55 lakh in 2012-13 to Rs.15 crore in 2018-19.





ACE tech has grown 354 percent during the same time from Rs.34 crore to Rs.155 crore.





Two other companies had shown tremendous growth in just two years. They are Hosur Builders and Constronics India. Hosur Builders had just Rs. 93 lakh turn over in 205-16. It growth was 2008 percentage in two years and the turn over touched Rs.19.6 crore in financial year 2017-18.





In two years Constronics India's turn over recorded a growth of 4796 percentage from Rs.86 lakh to Rs.42 crore.





DVAC also noted a firm named Constromall Goods has a revenue growth of 273 percent on one year. Its turnover went from Rs.,84 lakhs in the year 2018-19 to Rs.3.14 crore in 2019-20. Similarly Aalam Gold and Diamonds revenue to went up from Rs.106 crore to Rs.160 crore in just one year.