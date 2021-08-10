4 new medical colleges to admit students from this year, says Minister

Chennai :

This would increase MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu by 600. According to the Minister, a team from Union Health Minister had inspected the facilities at the new medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Tirupur and Dindigul districts, and granted permission to admit 600 students. That is, each of these medical colleges would be able to admit 150 students this year. The Minister added that admissions to the remaining seven new medical colleges would begin soon. Last month, Subramanian had gone to New Delhi to hold discussions with the Union Minister, during which several demands, including admissions to new medical colleges, were put forth.