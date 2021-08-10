Hiking bus fare to cover loss will drive away public, say transportation experts

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the cost per km incurred by all STUs worked out to Rs 96.75/km, whereas revenue recovery was only Rs 37.6 per km, leading to a loss of Rs Rs 59.15 for every km operated. “A portion of the loss is being compensated by way of diesel and student subsidy by the government. Frequent revisions in diesel prices without a concomitant increase in fare have added to the growing deficit of the STUs,” he noted.





The last bus fare hike was in January 2018, after which the ridership in the MTC started falling drastically. According to MTC data, 41.61 lakh passengers were travelling per day in 2017-18, which fell to 35.56 lakh in 2018-19 and further to 30.86 lakh in 2019-20. The pandemic has further driven away passengers, with a mere 11.32 lakh travelled per day in the last fiscal year.





“People already have the perception that the bus fare is very high. Most of the buses operated by the MTC is deluxe fare category, which has a minimum fare of Rs 11. Even the Metro Rail’s minimum fare is Rs 10 while suburban and MRTS trains charge only Rs 5. An increase in bus fare would result in losing further patronage. There should be a fare parity and Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) should be activated,” said KP Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at Anna University. He also suggested that the buses should be operated as feeder services to trains.





J Sivasubramaniam, manager, transport systems, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), said that the government took a great step by making bus transport free for women, the elderly and persons with disabilities. It removed the affordability barriers for a lot of women. “Bus transport should be treated as a social good, with affordability being a key factor. The losses incurred by MTC and Transport Department should be compensated through subsidies and other sources of revenue like advertisements so that it remains affordable for all,” he added.







