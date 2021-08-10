1,929 new cases, 23 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) is at 1.2 per cent and the daily testing came down by about 6,000 samples, testing only 1,54,073 people in past 24 hours.





Currently, there are 20,427 active cases in the State, with the highest of 2,228 in Coimbatore and Chennai reporting 1,994. A total of 1,760 active cases were logged in Erode after a recent spike in cases.





The highest TPR of 2.7 per cent was reported in Ariyalur, while 2.5 per cent in Thanjavur. As many as 235 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 182 in Chennai and 178 in Erode. The deaths stood at 23, with five deaths each in Salem, Thanjavur and Tirupur. The total deaths stands at 34,340.







