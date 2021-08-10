Wary of surge, TN continues testing passengers from Kerala

Chennai :

While inspecting the sample collection facilities at the MGR Chennai Central railway station along with Hindu Charitable and Endowments Department Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday morning, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Health Department was taking all measures to prevent another COVID spike in Tamil Nadu.





“From August 5, we are testing the samples of persons entering the city on trains. In the last 5 days, 277 samples have been collected,” he said, adding that thousands were coming from Kerala by trains, buses and flights. Samples are not collected from those who have taken both vaccine doses or have tested negative 72 hours prior to the journey.





According to the Health Minister, the government has been taking several measures to control yet another surge in pandemic cases. He added that a third wave could not be ruled out, and cited the situation in neighbouring states that have been recorded a sharp spike in cases in the recent days.





“State-of-the-art equipment has been set up at the Chennai international airport to get the test results within 13 minutes; it has been in operation for the last two days,” he added.





Tamil Nadu has so far procured 2,32,87,240 vaccine doses, of which 7 lakh are in stock, he said, adding that so far 33,43,276 doses have been administered in Chennai alone.





Speaking to the media at Pudukkottai after inspecting hospitals there, he said the department would focus on creating awareness about vaccination, especially among pregnant women and elderly. Subramanian also distributed medicines under “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” scheme.