ED books Min Senthilbalaji under PMLA

Sources said adding that he has been summoned to the ED office on August 11. The sudden move is based on cases registered by the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) against the Minister over a job scam that took place when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK regime.





Of the three cases booked by the Chennai Police, one was quashed by the Madras High Court. It may be noted that the CCB had charge sheeted Senthil Balaji along with more than 40 persons in March this year, in connection with a recruitment scam before he became the Minister.