AIQ row: TN govt too seeks 50 pc for OBCs

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu before whom the contempt plea moved by the DMK came up for hearing on Monday, adjourned the plea to Tuesday after the counsel appearing for the Union government sought a short accommodation to enable the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to make his submission in support of the stand taken by the Centre.





Meanwhile, the DMK-led TN government submitted that the reservation of 27 per cent offered by the Centre against the surrendered seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in UG medical courses in the state from the current academic year is unacceptable.





It said following the notification by the National Board of Examination regards NEET-MDS, 2021 there shall be a reservation of 15 pc for SCs, 7.5 pc for STs and 27 pc for OBCs as per statutory provisions and applicable rules. It had also held that the OBC reservation at 27 pc is only in Central Government Institutions/Central Universities and only for non-creamy layer and as per Central list of OBCs.





But against the above notification, the department addressed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department dated December 16, 2020, wherein it had been requested to ensure the reservation of 50 per cent seats to OBC candidates by amending the NEET-MDS as per the direction of the Madras high court dated July 27, 2020 and orders of Supreme Court dated October 26, 2020.