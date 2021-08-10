Tue, Aug 10, 2021

Tirupur DMK MLA helps elderly woman get her rations properly from PDS shop

Published: Aug 10,202103:23 AM

A septuagenarian woman on Monday got her rations in a PDS shop with the help of Tirupur South DMK MLA K Selvaraj.

File Photo
Tiruppur: Kanniammal, 70, intercepted the car of the DMK MLA, who was leaving after inspecting a corporation school in KVR Nagar on Monday and complained that the rations were not distributed properly in the PDS shop at her locality. She also blamed the staff for speaking to her in a disrespectful manner. Immediately, the MLA took the elderly woman in his car to the concerned PDS shop and chided the staff for ill-treating the elderly woman.
