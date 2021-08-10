2 youth arrested for raping woman, marrying minor in separate incidents

Vaniyambadi all women police on Monday arrested a youth who forcibly married a minor girl in a nearby village.
Madurai: Police said that Vignesh (26) of Nekkundi village near Tirupattur border was working as a daily labourer in Bengaluru. He befriended a 14-year-old fatherless girl and approached her mother seeking her daughter’s hand in marriage. But, the mother denied the proposal. Thereafter, Vignesh on Sunday entered the girl’s house and forcibly tied a thali around her neck. Her mother complained to Vaniyambadi police. In another case, a 26-year-old youth was arrested in Sivaganga after he allegedly raped a girl and impregnated her on the promise of marriage. The accused has been identified as S Saran Lal alias Bharat Lal, sources said. The victim complained to Sivaganga All Women police.
Conversations