Residents besiege Ariyalur Collectorate to release 7 persons

Residents from Ariyalur attempted to besiege the Collectorate on Monday condemning the arrest of 7 persons for preventing heavy vehicle movement through their village and demanded to release them.

Thiruchirapalli : The Keezhapazhuvur police on Sunday arrested 7, who were identified as Sankar Guru (32) from Idayathankudi, Kamarasu (50), Arivalagan (33), Thirumurugan (37), Arumugam (32), Mahendran (28) and Dharmaraj (33) all from the same village for reportedly collecting money from the drivers of limestone loaded lorries who went through their village on Sunday. Upon complaint by the lorry drivers, the police arrested them and were searching for two persons namely Sudhakar and Dhanavel. Meanwhile on Monday, the residents of Idayathankudi village came to the Collectorate and claimed that the seven \were arrested for false case. They were then directed to the SP office.