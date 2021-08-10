Arcot police arrest six for looting Rs 6 lakh in guise of I-T officials

Arcot town police on Monday registered a case and arrested a gang of six persons, including a woman for posing as I-T officials and raiding a house of a person running a polytechnic in Arcot town and decamping with Rs 6 lakh cash.
Vellore: The gang has been identified as Ezhilarasu (40), Bharat (44), Madhu (40), Ramakrishna Yadav (58), Syed Khalifullah (33) and Mubeena (37). The victim Kannan’s house was raided on July 30. Although Kannan initially refused to heed to threats, upon repeated raids he handed over the money to the gang. When Kannan found he was duped, he filed a complaint on August 6. SP Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay formed a special party to trace the culprits. Based on a tip-off the police rounded up the group. While Ezhilarasu and Bharat are from Arcot, the other four are from Chennai. Further probe is underway.
Conversations