Ex-president of co-op society in Theni held in loan misappropriation case

Theni Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) CID on Monday arrested P Dharmar (65), former president of Mayiladumparai primary agriculture cooperative loan society, for misappropriation of funds.
Madurai: Investigations revealed that the secretary and 10 others had misappropriated Rs 91,27,775 in 2016. Out of 403 beneficiaries, 46 non-eligible farmers were sanctioned loans. Based on a complaint by N Muthukumar, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Periyakulam, a case was filed against them. They were identified as A Jeyamani, former secy Andipatti, N Vairavan, assistant secy of Mayiladumparai co-op societies, Jeyachandran, CSR (retd), P Murugan, MDCC Bank Assistant, Mayiladumparai, N Sivasubramanian, MDCC Bank Assistant (retd), T Hariharan, CSR, Usilampatti, M Rajasekar, CSR, Madurai East, M Sethu, Range Supervisor, Madurai, P Ramesh, MDCC Bank Assistant, Madurai, and C Nagaraj, Junior Cooperative Auditor of Bodi, sources said.
Conversations