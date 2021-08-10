Minister says 5 special DROs to oversee land acquisition for roads

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after conducting a review meeting with the officials from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai, Minister Velu said, despite COVID 19 pandemic, the PWD officials have put their fullest efforts in establishing oxygen beds across the state which are ready to be utilised. Similarly, the officials are asked to speed up the ongoing road works.





Meanwhile, the Minister said, the road expansion works are affected due to the delay in land acquisition and so the Chief Minister instructed to appoint special DROs for the purpose. “We have decided to appoint five special DROs who would concentrate on the land acquisition works across the state,” he said.





Stating that road safety is the utmost priority, the Minister said, the concerned officials are in the process of identifying accident prone areas and special attention would be given to ensure road safety. As many as 245 surface level bridges across the state would be converted into bridges, he added.





Noting that the MLAs have urged the government to ensure quality in the village road works, the Minister said, all the panchayat union roads would be laid with the quality on a par with the state highways. “Initially we would convert 10,000 panchayat union roads with such quality,” he said.





The Minister also said that the Poompuhar port has been abandoned for years and that it would be renovated.