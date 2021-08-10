Fishing comes to grinding halt in south coast

Fishermen across the southern districts lodged their protest against the implementation of the Fisheries Bill by anchoring boats with black flags at shore.
Madurai: Boat owners too extended their support to the fisher folks. The protest was widespread in Thoothukudi district which witnessed works in all 22 coastal hamlets from Periyathalai to Vembar coming to a grinding halt. Regan, coordinator, Threspuram Country Boat Fishermen Association, said the proposed Bill would adversely affect and even threaten their livelihoods and the fishermen would be forced to beg if the Bill is enacted. In Kanniyakumari, scores of fisher folks thronged the Collectorate in Nagercoil against the Bill. S Vijayadharani, Vilavancode MLA, S RajeshKumar Killiyoor MLA, JG Prince, Colachel MLA, Fr. Nazarene Soosai, Bishop of Kottar Diocese and Fr. Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity participated.
