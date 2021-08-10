Mother brings ailing son to Thanjai Collectorate seeking pending medical aid

Thiruchirapalli :

X Stalin, son of Xavier (57), a lorry driver from Kandithampattu near Thanjavur, was studying ITI in Tiruchy and used to travel from Thanajvur daily. On September 4, 2015, while he was pedaling to Thanajvur railway station in his bicycle, he was hit by a car. He sustained injuries and slipped into a coma. His parents Xavier and Lawrence Mary arranged several treatments, but he failed to regain consciousness. Meanwhile, they approached the court for compensation in 2016 and the court in 2019 ordered a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the family, but they had not received anything despite the court order, Lawrence Mary said.





In this backdrop, the parents borrowed money from various sources and spent around Rs 18 lakh on his treatment, all in vain. Subsequently, they approached the district administration last year for medical assistance. Since there was no response from the Collectorate, Lawrence Mary took the risk of bringing his ailing son to the Collectorate on Monday by an ambulance and appealed for medical assistance. She also sought payment of insurance claims and proper treatment for her son.