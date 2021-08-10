Villiyanallur farmers still await promised DPC for paddy

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the farmers in Villiyanallur village in Mayiladuthurai, there was a DPC functioning in their village for over 40 years. “We approached the District Collector and appealed to construct the building and the TNCSC officials visited the spot and accepted the spot and promised to go ahead with the construction and promised to reopen the DPC at the temporary spot until the construction gets over. But, the harvest is almost nearing completion, no step has so far been initiated,” said the panchayat president Selvaraj.





With the promise of reopening of the DPC, the farmers have stocked their paddy at the particular spot with a hope that the officials commence procurement. “There are around 100 farmers who have completed the harvest now and we have stocked the paddy at the location, but no step has been initiated to reopen the DPC,” said Murali, a farmer from the village.





Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai PMK functionaries approached Collector R Lalitha and submitted a petition demanding to open the DPC to avoid damage to paddy.





Earlier, the Mayiladuthurai MLA S Rajakumar who visited the spot, promised the farmers to get them a permanent DPC in their village.