2.49 cr people covered in vax drive: Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after distribution of medical equipment to Government Hospitals here, the Minister said, Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has made an exceptional work during the COVID-19 pandemic especially the organ transplantation surgeries have been administered remarkably, he said.





Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular to scrap NEET, the Health Minister said, a resolution in this regard would be passed in the Assembly and sent to the President, he said. He also said that around 30,000 temporary staff have been appointed in the department and after the COVID situation, a feasibility would be studied to regularise them in a phased manner.





Meanwhile, the Minister said, as the state has been undertaking vaccination programme in an exceptional manner, the Centre had distributed 19 lakh more vials and promised to provide 19 lakh vax in August too, he added.