Joint sub-registrar arrested for graft

Chennai :

One Balu of Thulukka Thandalam village near Kancheepuram approached the officer to regularize his unapproved land of 2107 sq. ft. and fix guideline value and to fix exact stamp value for his another 38 cents land, for which the Joint Sub-Registrar Srinivasan demanded a cash amount of Rs 20,000.





Balu informed the Kancheepuram DVAC and as per their guidance, Balu went to the registrar office and gave the bag with chemical-laced money to Srinivasan but he did not collect the money and asked to give it to his assistant Paneer Selvam.





The DVAC police who were monitoring this soon surrounded Srinivasan and Paneer Selvam and arrested both of them. The entire office was checked and a few important documents were seized.





The DVAC squad went to Srinivasan's residence in Anna Nagar for a surprise raid and unaccounted money of Rs.15.3 lakh and property documents were seized.