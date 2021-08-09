Rs 2.63 lakh public debt per family in Tamil Nadu: PTR

Chennai :

The financial health of the state has declined so much in the last decade that an average family in Tamil Nadu has a debt of Rs 2.63 lakh.





Disclosing the financial health of the state through a 100 plus page white paper, as was promised in DMK’s poll manifesto, at the state secretariat on Monday, state finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan on Monday said the visible debt per citizen of Tamil Nadu was Rs 70,000 (as on March 31, 2022 as per budget estimates) and all debt (including PSUs and invisible) per citizen was Rs 1,10,000. He said the overall growth of the state, which averaged 10.15% between 2006 and 2011, has declined to 7.22% in 2016-2020.





Pegging the overall public debt of Tamil Nadu at Rs 5.70 lakh crore (26.69% of GSDP) on March 31, 2022 (as per interim budget 2021-22), the minister said the overall debt level was reduced from 18.37% of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in 2006-07 to 16.68% in 2010-11, but the period since 2012-13 has seen a continuous increase with the overall debt reaching 24.98% of GSDP in 2020-21 (as per revised estimates for 2020-21). “Tamil Nadu has the dubious distinction of currently being the largest borrower in the open market among all states in India. The public debt is Rs 2.63 lakh per family in Tamil Nadu,” said Thiaga Rajan in the white paper for which he owned complete responsibility.





Attributing the alarming level of public debt to enormity of revenue deficit in the ten-year AIADMK regime, he said that from Rs 1,760 crore revenue surplus in 2012-13, the fiscal balance has worsened to Rs 1,789 crore revenue deficit in 2013-14 and Rs 35,909 crore in 2019-20 fiscal even before the Covid pandemic struck. As a percentage of GSDP, the revenue deficit has increased from 0.18% in 2013-14 to 1.95% in 2019-20, the finance minister said the preliminary accounts indicate that the revenue deficit could be Rs 61,320 crore (3.16% of GSDP) in 2020-21, which is more than the normally permissible fiscal deficit of three per cent.





Pointing out that the revenue receipts of the state as a percentage of GSDP declined from 12.31% in 2006-11 period to 11.29% in 2011-16 and 9.91% in 2016-21 period, the report, which he called, was a macro economic study, said the state’s own tax revenue (SOTR) as a proportion of GSDP has declined form 6.4% in 2017-18 to 5.82% in 2019-20.