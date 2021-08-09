DMK wants to delay the poll promises so the blame game -- AIADMK leaders

Chennai :

“The state financial credit limits surged due to the loans availed to create state infrastructure and the DMK is trying to play politics,” AIADMK joint coordinator and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters in Salem.

The DMK has no new schemes and ideas to perform and has started blaming the previous government, EPS said.

“The DMK is trying to play a tactical game. They do not want to execute the poll promises which they made ahead of the assembly elections. This is just a tactic to delay the sops announced by the DMK,” AIADMK leader and former finance minister D Jayakumar told DT Next. We will take on this issue in the assembly.

The finance minister is an educated person aware of audits and accounts. Despite knowing that the state exchequer is in bad shape, the DMK went to announce freebies and sops that are far from reality and now to escape from the public anger they have started blaming the previous AIADMK government, Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar also wondered that the minister who spoke in length about the AIADMk regime ignored the fact that the DMK government during the chief ministership of M Karunanidhi borrowed one lakh crore to run the public undertaking corporations and this escalated the state credit limits, but there is no reference about the DMK governments, Jayakumar said.

Former AIADMK MP K C Palaniswami said that the white paper has repeated what the CAG reports and the previous budget presentations stated.

Most of the issues spoken by the finance minister were already known to the informed people. But my worry is that the finance minister is hinting about tax revision and the increase of bus fare and electricity charges. He also talks about property tax and water charge revisions, which is scary from the public point of view.

“My understanding is that the DMK wants to play a blame game and delay the execution of what it promised in its poll manifesto. There will be more such political dramas in the days to come,” said an AIADMK MLA wishing not to be named.