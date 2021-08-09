As Center to stop allocation of antifungal drugs, State assures adequate availability

Chennai :

After the allocation of antifungal drugs from Centre is to be discontinued soon, the state health department officials say that the cases of Mucormycosis have declined and the availability of drugs in the State is adequate to handle the cases on it's own and there is no short supply of drugs.





Recently, the Department of Pharmaceuticals issued a statement that since the number of active patients of Mucormycosis have come down and supply position of the medicine has also improved considerably, it is felt that there is no more need and justification for allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin B to States and Union Territories.





There are a total of 4,200 cases of Mucormycosis reported so far and the active cases have come down to less than 30 percent than usual, say state health department officials.





"There is no short supply of antifungal drugs required for Mucormycosis in the State currently and the antifungal drug availability in the State is adequate to treat the current patients. Most of the patients have been successfully treated using the medications available with us," said Dr K Sivabalan, State Drug Controller.





Meanwhile, the chemists and druggists in the State say that the stocks of antifungal drugs is available in wholesale in large amounts as the cases have declined. "The stocks of antifungal drugs were ordered when the Mucormycosis cases were at it's peak and now the wholesale stocks are full but the demand is low. Even if there is a sudden rise in the cases of Mucormycosis, the availability of the antifungal drugs is adequate to meet the demand," said S Ramachandran, president of Tamil Nadu Druggists and Chemists Association.