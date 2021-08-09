Sexual harassment case: suspended DGP, SP appear in Villupuram court

Villupuram :

Ten days after Tamil Nadu CB CID filed a charge sheet at the chief judicial magistrate court in Villupuram against a suspended special DGP and a suspended SP in connection with a sexual harassment case, the two appeared before the court on Monday.





A woman SP while traveling in then special DGP's official car was allegedly sexually harassed when he was touring to inspect security for the then CM's visit in Central Tamil Nadu in February this year.





The former Chengalpattu SP is accused of stopping woman SP's car at Chengalpattu toll plaza and forcing her to talk to the special DGP when she was traveling from her district to Chennai on February 22 this year, a day after the alleged incident of harassment took place.





CB CID had registered cases under IPC sections354 A(2), - sexual harassment, 341 - wrongful restrain, 506 (1) - criminal intimidation, and section 4 of TN prohibition of harassment of women act against the two.





After the investigation departmental action was recommended against three other officers in the rank of IG, DIG, and SP who allegedly tried to stop the victim officer from lodging a complaint by various means.