HC trashes PIL that sought CM Stalin to take oath in front of Hindu God as per HR-CE rules

Chennai :

The Madras high court on Monday trashed a Public Interest Litigant (PIL) and debarred the petitioner from filing PILs for the next five years which sought to direct the Chief Minister M K Stalin to not chair any advisory committee formed under Section 7 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act until the CM takes a pledge in front of a Hindu god in a nearby Hindu temple in the presence of two witnesses.





Describing the petition as “utterly mischievous” and in “extreme bad taste”, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, said “There has to be a time when the prejudice and vendetta have to be shed particularly when it comes to practicing religion. This is a secular country and secularism implies tolerance for the other religion. This country also provides for freedom of expression to its citizens which in turn implies lending an ear to the other point of view.” Also, pointing out that even the constitution permits the oath of office to be taken either in the name of God or in the name of the Constitution, the bench led by Chief Justice Banerjee, said: “It does not appear that any religion preaches narrow mindedness or requires followers of another faith to be hurt or injured.” “The sentiment expressed in the petition cannot be appreciated in this day and age,” the bench dismissed the petition moved by one S Sridharan who appeared as party-in-person.





“Though no costs are imposed on petitioner the petitioner will not be entitled to file any PILs for a period of five years from date without obtaining the previous permission from the relevant bench in such regard,” the court added.