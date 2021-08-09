Fake e-mail in the name of TN finance minister to hurt religious sentiments, case registered

Chennai :

A case has been registered at Abiramapuram police station under Sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or their beliefs), 500 (defamation) of IPC and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology Act, based on a complaint by the minister on Sunday.





The complaint submitted to the Commissioner was forwarded to Abiramapuram police station to initiate action.





The mail with the name and title of the minister as the signature reads that people of a particular faith should support DMK and its allies on order to get free biriyani, liquor, and ice cream, and women from the particular religion should be liberated. It ends with a line claiming people should be ready to kill and get killed whenever the party wants.





The content was circulated from the mail id palanivel.thiagarajan@gmail.com and the minister in his complaint stated that the intention of the unknown miscreants is to bring bad reputation to his political party and the state government.