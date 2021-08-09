More dists in western TN stare at lockdown threat

Coimbatore :

Fresh set of stringent curbs are to be imposed from Monday in Salem and Erode. In Salem, all religious institutions will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to prevent any gathering of crowds.





“Shops have to close by 6 pm every day and should remain completely shut on Sundays. It includes malls, textile shops, jewelleries, supermarkets and commercial establishments within the Corporation limits. They were barred from using air conditioners. Shops selling flowers, fruits and vegetables at VOC Market and Chinnakadai Street should also be closed by evening,” said Collector S Karmegam.





Mettur dam park will remain out of bounds till August 23. The district administration has already barred tourists from visiting Yercaud during weekends. On weekdays, tourists can head to the hills by furnishing vaccination certificates for double doses or a RT-PCR test report certifying them negative.





In Erode district, too, shops will have to close earlier by an hour at 5 pm. “Only milk and pharmacies will then be allowed to function. Hotels, restaurants and eateries should function only from 6 am to 5 pm, with 50 per cent dine-in capacity, while takeaways are permitted from 5 pm to 9 pm. Tea shops should function from 8 am to 5 pm after which only parcel service is allowed. In marriage halls, a maximum of 50 persons are allowed; not more than 20 persons are allowed in funerals,” said Erode Collector H Krishnanunni in a statement.





The district administration has also barred entry of people to parks, tourist places and museums in Erode on Sundays. These curbs are already in place in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. While COVID cases dipped marginally to 285 in Erode on Sunday from 198 on Saturday, to 89 cases from 91 cases in Salem and to 80 cases from 84 cases in Tirupur, Coimbatore recorded a slight rise to 241 cases from 223 cases on Saturday.