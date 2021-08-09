Interference row on DPCs opening continues in Ranipet

Vellore :

While private traders procure paddy from regulated markets by quoting prices below Rs 1,000 per 80 kilo bag, DPCs offer farmers around Rs 1,500 for the same quantity. This, traders feel will push up procurement prices for them.





Lacking space to store and dry paddy, drenched by frequent rain, farmers’ only solace is that the DPCs will receive their paddy expeditiously and save them from trouble. Members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, who met Ranipet DRO seeking DPCs in areas of paddy availability on Wednesday were bluntly told that they could not dictate where DPCs were to be opened as officials could only obey their superiors.





This followed DPCs not being opened in areas recommended by the Agricultural Department – 23 locations in Arakkonam, Wallajahpet and Nemili taluks - despite this list having details of paddy availability in the DPC area, date of harvest and the duration the DPC should function. Officials provided a list of 29 locations in Nemili, Kaveripakkam and Arakkonam panchayat unions, which included two villages, one of which had no paddy cultivation and the other being totally populated by railway employees.





It may be recalled that Sangam members walked out of the agricultural grievances day meet in Arakkonam over this. When the DRO asked farmers why they were unwilling to take paddy to DPCs in neighbouring villages, the farmers replied that local farmers demand priority in the DPCs in their village. The stalemate still continues.