DT Campus: RV University grants 100 pc scholarships to students who lost parents to COVID

RVU has decided to provide scholarships equivalent to 100 per cent of the tuition fees for eligible students who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. Ten students will be covered under this scholarship in its three schools of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance.





The RV University has also instituted several school-specific scholarships. In the School of Economics and Finance which offers B.B.A., B.Com., B.A. (Economics) programmes, 100 per cent of tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to ten students who have scored 95 per cent or more marks in their Class 12 or Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. Scholarship equivalent to 25 per cent of tuition fee will be provided to 25 students in BBA and B Com programmes and to 15 students in the BA (Economics), who have scored between 80 to 95 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.





In the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences, a sum of Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked for scholarships in the current academic year 2021-22. Candidates who fulfil academic eligibility requirements and have demonstrated exceptional co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at the national and international levels are eligible for these scholarships. The amount of scholarship is commensurate with the achievements and is decided by the Scholarship Committee of RV University.





In the School of Design, a sum of Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked to provide scholarships for students in 4 years B Des and 2-year M Des degrees in 2021-22. They are awarded based on their performance in Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT). Over 50 per cent of the annual tuition fee will be provided as a scholarship to those in 1-400 Rank in UCEED or those who secured 81-100 Marks in DAT. More than 30 per cent of the annual tuition fee will be provided as a scholarship to UCEED Rank 401-800 and NID-DAT Marks 66-80. These scholarships will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.