Rs 2L gutkha seized from lorry after hot chase till Pallikonda

Vellore :

Acting on a tip off, that two cars and two lorries carrying gutkha and other banned products were on its way from Bengaluru to Chennai on Saturday night, Tirupattur police set up barricades at Nekkundi on the district border.





Around 1.30 am police spotted a car and a lorry approaching the barricades at high speed. When signaled to stop, the vehicles crashed through the barricades and sped away. Police then started chasing the vehicles by alerting Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Pallikonda check posts en route. Pursued hotly by the police, the vehicles slamming a few cars going ahead, escaped through the barricades at Vaniyambadi toll plaza too. But, the police gave a good chase and finally stopped the lorry at Pallinonda toll plaza, however the car gave a slip.





Meanwhile, on seeing police action, another car and lorry went back to Krishnagiri district where officials said the vehicles were abandoned in a forest area.





The lorry drivers who were arrested were identified as Muniyan (35) and Chandrasekar (41) both from Bengaluru. The lorry and banned products estimated at Rs 2 lakh were seized while a search is on for the escaped car.