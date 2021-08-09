Presidium chairman’s race heats up in AIADMK

Chennai :

Several names, including senior party leader C Ponnaiyan and ex-legislator JCD Prabhakar were doing rounds in the AIADMK circles. AIADMK spokesperson and former minister and ex-legislator of Aruppukottai constituency Dr Vaigaichelvan told DT Next on Sunday that work is going on in his party, which would soon elect a presidium chairman.





“It would be decided by party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami,” he added. Refuting reports that several senior leaders have applied to get the party’s presidium chairman post, he said, “it is the sole discretion of the high command of the party.”





AIADMK sources also said that former school education minister KA Sengottaiyan was also tipped for the post. However, former revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said that the party high command had already sought feedback from senior functionaries and it would be considered accordingly.





“We have already given our opinion in this regard,” he said adding, “we will also accept what party would decide.”





A senior AIADMK functionary also said that while OPS would like to have his supporter, it has to be seen what EPS’ moves are.