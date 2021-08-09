Expectations high over boost to export of agro products

Chennai :

The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai in its pre agri-budget memorandum to the state government felt priority should be accorded to establish moringa (drumstick) export zone, S Rethinavelu, president of the chamber said on Sunday. The acreage of moringa cultivation should be increased in the state by declaring seven districts as ‘Moringa Export Zone’ since Tamil Nadu is one among the leading horticulture states contributing 5.8 per cent towards National Horticulture Production and its importance is on an increasing trend.





Moringa in Tamil Nadu is grown largely in Madurai Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, and Ariyalur, accounting 73 per cent of its cultivation in the state. Hence, the Chamber sought the government to declare all these seven districts as ‘Moringa Export Zone’ to motivate more entrepreneurs and farmers in this region, increase its cultivation further and to also enter into export of numerous value added products.





J Rajamohan, secretary, said farmers should also be motivated in dairy farming to get assured income throughout the year. ‘India produces about 53 crore litres of milk per day and Tamil Nadu’s share is two crore litres per day. Thus, dairy farming, which improves the rural economy, ensures profitability and liquidity to farmers. Further, he said the ‘uzhavar sandhai’ concept should be revived and authorities should ensure no stock kept overnight in such shandies.





They also sought marketing committees’ formation equipped with sufficient warehouses, cold storage, cleaning and grading machines, solar drying, research and development laboratory, ripening chamber of fruits and other allied infrastructure, including proper fumigation in order to have best post-harvest management of crops.





Further C Ravikumar, treasurer of the chamber demanded the formation of a pulses board to avoid damages to oil, seeds, cereals and pulses crop in the state.