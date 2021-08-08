DMK legislature party meet on Aug 13

Chennai :

Chief Government whip Kovi Chezhian on Sunday announced the convention of the meeting of the party legislators. The meeting is expected to discuss its floor strategy for the maiden full budget session of the state Assembly since the party formed the government under the leadership of Stalin. The meeting would deliberate on countering the AIADMK, which is sure to rake up the issue of unfulfilled promises of the ruling DMK in the first 100 days of the government.





The session is expected to be exciting, if not stormy, given that the ruling party has proposed to release a white paper on the state’s finances, especially focussing on the financial health of the state during the 10-year AIADMK rule. The DMK, like it already did, could bring the white paper to its defence for delay in implementing a few big ticket schemes promised in its manifesto, while the AIADMK would question its logic. The vigilance and anti-corruption crackdown on former dairy minister K T Rajenthra Balaji and dropping of similar proceedings against incumbent electricity minister Senthil Balaji could also be another hot topic that could engage the treasury benches and opposition ranks during the session. Next week’s legislature party meet would discuss the issues to be raked up and silenced during the session.