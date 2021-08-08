Agri budget will ensure self -sufficiency of farmers

Chennai :

"The budget will have schemes to ensure that farmers in the state attain self-sufficiency in the next 10 years. Farmers who struggle to run their livelihood will have their heads high after the budget", said Panneerselvam, while addressing the media, in Secretariat.





State government for the first time will present a separate budget on agriculture on August 14 and following the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, a meeting with representatives of farmers associations across the state was held at Secretariat in which Minister and Vice Chairman of State Development Policy Council J Jayaranjan participated.





In the meeting, various issues pertaining to agriculture and farmers were discussed and representatives of various agriculture unions stressed on the need for provide training on marketing for farmers and to setup facilities for exporting farm produces.





Before the commencement of meeting, Minister while addressing the media, said that since Independence farmers have been demanding a separate budget for them and as promised by Chief Minister the separate budget will be presented within 100 days of DMK government coming to power





When asked the stand of DMK on farm laws and whether any resolution against the farm laws will be passed in the budget session, Minister replied that DMK is still strong in its stand against three farm laws enacted by the central government and decision on resolution will be taken by the Chief Minister.