1L saplings in temple lands: CM’s vow on MK’s anniv

Chennai :

Stalin inaugurated the project on his father and former CM M Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary on Saturday by planting a sapling of nagalingam tree (Couroupita guianensis) at the headquarters of the state HR and CE Department at Nungambakkam in the city.





The Department has proposed to plant one lakh saplings of holy trees (thalamaram - holy because they existed before a certain temple’s construction) comprising Mangifera indica (Mango), Aegle marmelos (vilvam), Alexandrian laurel (punnai), Magnolia and Terminalia arjuna (marutham). The State HR and CE Department has set a three-month deadline to complete the project of planting one lakh saplings of the various holy trees in HR and CE run temple lands.





CM vows to develop TN on Dravidian principles





Earlier in the day, Stalin made an appeal to his cadre to vow to develop Tamil, Tamils and Tamil Nadu on the principles of Dravidian movement. In his anniversary message to the party workers, Stalin said that there could not be a better tribute to the late leader than fulfilling his vision. Stating that he envisions Karunanidhi as a leader and CM still living among them and driving them, Stalin said, “He (Karunanidhi) wished that the party and government be run in his absence in the way he did. I heave a sigh of relief over fulfilling his (Karunannidhi) desire.” Stalin, accompanied by party leaders, paid floral tributes at Anna and Karunanidhi memorial and the late leader’s Gopalapuram residence.