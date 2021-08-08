Dalit revenue staff falls at feet of intermediary caste man in Kovai, viral clip sparks outrage

Chennai :

In a video that went viral, the official, Muthusamy, is seen falling at the feet of a person identified as Gopinath. In an audio clip doing the rounds, Muthusamy explains that Gopinath had taken objection to what he spoke when he intervened to prevent a verbal duel between him and the VAO. The official says in the clip that he intervened to prevent the issue from escalating and adds that he apologised because he always respected caste Hindus. The video shows Gopinath accepting the apology and saying that he too could have erred.





After the incident triggered outrage, Collector GS Sameeran ordered a probe by the RDO while the district SP also visited the spot to launch a probe. Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam cadre led by their general secretary K Ramakrishnan staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding the Coimbatore Rural Police arrest Gopinath.