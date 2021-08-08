NEP apt tool to meet needs of Indian industries: Experts

Chennai :

The new system, where the role of a teacher is like a facilitator or a navigator, would help create the manpower required for the country’s progress, in sync with various government programmes such as Startup India, Digital India, Make in India, Skill India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat etc., All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said at the talk organised by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of independence.





“NEP 2020 is in place and a lot of tweaking has been done to make education play a huge role in the growth and development of economy and the country. “Encouraging quality education and cutting down on problem areas can help students to optimise their potential for a better future for themselves as well as for the progress and development of the country,” Sahasrabudhe said.





He pointed this out during a talk on the topic, “Access, Anytime, Anywhere - A New Education Paradigm”.





Manpower is supplied by the education sector. A lot of initiatives and programmes have been started by the government for the growth and development of economy as well as for the citizens of the country, and the education sector is key to provide the required skills, the AICTE chairman said.





TIFAC initiated the tech talk series this year to disseminate knowledge of science and technology for the benefit of the scientific fraternity and the society. Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC, elaborated on the work done by TIFAC on the roadmap on the education sector. “TIFAC has come up with the Technology Roadmap 2035 for the education sector. Our vision is on skill development to help create more job providers and not job seekers for the growth and development of the Indian economy,” he said.