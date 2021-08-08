Udhayanidhi launches foundation for welfare programmes on MK anniversary

Chennai :

The actor-politician represents Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in the city. Though Udhayanidhi’s photos could be prominently seen in all posters along with that of his father and grandfather, he chose the occasion to launch his ‘Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation’ and distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 90 lakh. Appreciating his good work , DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, who was present in the event, said Udhayanidhi’s work was restricted just to his constituency at present and that he should soon reach all over Tamil Nadu.





Apart from launching an ambulance, Udhayanidhi also organised an employment camp at his constituency.





Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said Chepuak has more people vaccinated in the State. As many as 1.20 lakh doses have been administered to the people of his constituency.





He said he used to get about 300 to 400 petitions and most of them were requests for employment and today’s job fair was a step in that direction.