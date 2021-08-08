CJ directs HC registry not to indulge in judicial functions

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalau made the observation after being told during a hearing that the registry had called for separate petitions so that the challenge to the Act and the validity of the notification would be placed before a Division Bench, whereas the challenge to the notifications would be placed before a single-Bench.





Slamming the registry’s advice as “utterly ridiculous and completely devoid of an element of sense in asking for the combined petitions to be separated, the bench said, “The registry should restrain itself and not delve into judicial acts or require the ridiculous separation of the immediate challenge from the challenge to the validity of any statutory provision or rule.”





“The case at hand cannot be separated, just like a declaration cannot be issued without there being a prayer for a consequential injunction or a reference cannot be made without there being a case in which the result of the reference would be applied to, ” the court held.





The bench also pointed out to an instance in the High Court where the main matter was disposed of, but the issue involved was referred to a larger Bench.





Observing such reference as “equally ridiculous” since the answer to the reference cannot be applied to any matter, the bench said while holding “No reference may be taken up for any academic purpose.”





Based on the bench sought Registrar General to ensure that the receiving personnel at the registry are made aware of these elementary principles by holding a training programme at the judicial academy as expeditiously as possible to ensure that such mistakes are not repeated.





The petitioner had challenged the validity of certain orders passed under the Sections 231 and 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the notification pertaining to amalgamation and demergers of private companies being excluded from the purview of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and instead the role being accorded to the Central government.