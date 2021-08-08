DMK functionary murdered in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

Trouble brewed when Natarajan scolded the gang, which danced in a drunken mood during a temple festival at Damodara Nagar. As the gang got irked over Natarajan, he’s murdered, sources said.





Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar inspected the spot and held inquiries. After inquiring, the SP said there was a previous enmity between the deceased and the key accused T Thanga Karthik alias ‘Aadu’ Karthik (25), who is a neighbour of the victim. Earlier, the victim scolded Karthik saying he has indulged in a crime of stealing goats and hence he should not witness the festival. Taking into account, some of those gathered in a crowd thrashed Karthik and chased him and his friends away from the locality. The enraged Karthik along with three of his friends followed Natarajan and stabbed him to death. Thoothukudi South police after combing through CCTV camera nabbed all four accused, identified as Karthik (25), S Arunkumar (22) of Perumalpuram, S Anthonymuthu (21) of Sivanthakulam road and S Marimuthu (21) of Damodara Nagar.