Rahul writes to Stalin, remembers ‘thalaivar’ Kalaignar

Chennai :

In his letter to Stalin, Rahul Gandhi described “Thalaivar Kalaignar Karunanidhi” as one of the “key architects of the social revolution” that transformed the lives of millions and said, “On this day of remembrance for your father, Thalaivar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, I would like to honour his monumental contribution towards shaping modern Tamil Nadu.”





Stating that Karunanidhi also fought to ensure that “our federal polity recognized diverse regional aspirations,” the former Congress president said, “Today as we fight against the attempt to impose regressive values, we draw strength from the valiant struggle of your father and the people’s movement he built around a progressive agenda. His legacy will continue to guide us in this journey.”





Mr Gandhi also added that the foundation he laid continues to inspire people to embrace and preserve their sub-cultures and identities, and strive for a truly inclusive nation. Though the Congress leader had paid tributes to the former DMK chief in the past, Saturday’s was perhaps the first instance when he has called Karunanidhi “thalaivar kalaignar”, a term normally used by DMK members and a few close allies like VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to address the Dravidian stalwart.



