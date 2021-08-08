Rice smuggler-head constable talk leaves Vaniyambadi cops red faced

Chennai :

The talk was a sequel to a seven member special police party ordered by Tirupattur SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy which apprehended two mini lorries carting a total of 7 tonnes of PDS rice from the New Delhi area of Vaniyambadi town.





Following repeated incidents of rice from this location being smuggled out of Tamil Nadu, Charavarthy ordered the special party to comb the area following which they stopped a mini lorry and seized 5 tonnes PDS rice while the driver and cleaner escaped.





Sometime later, another mini lorry with 2 tonnes PDS was stopped and five occupants of the vehicle arrested when the merchandise was revealed as contraband.





It was then that mini lorry owner Ravi of Tirupattur contacted civil supplies head constable Satish and lamented that 40 bags of ration rice was caught by Vaniyambadi police. Stating that he had not involved himself in rice smuggling for the last one week, he added that he accepted to move the load as Annu the smuggler had repeatedly approached him by coming to his house.





Ravi further adds that he had greased the palms of Vaniyambadi SI Prakasam, but when he contacted him after the rice seizure and arrest, the latter refused to pick up his mobile phone.





Ravi added that he accepted to move the load as Annu had told him that all the Vaniyambadi police were is friends. “That is why I who was not involved in any smuggling for months accepted to help him” Ravi is heard saying. Ravi is heard repeatedly asking Satish for advice on the next course of action, but the latter refuses to say much. Top police are investigating as to who recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media.