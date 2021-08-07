12 districts to receive heavy rain for the next three days

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Center has forecast heavy rains for the next three days in 12 districts in Tamil Nadu. The official said that due to atmospheric circulation and heat convection districts are receiving rainfall in recent times.





“Due atmospheric circulation and heat convection 12 districts of Tamil Nadu – Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvannamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Cuddalore districts to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next three days. Meanwhile, moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places over the Western Ghat districts, Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“As far as Chennai is concerned the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas,” he added.





On Saturday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 36.2 degrees Celsius and 36.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius and 26.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, several districts of Tamil Nadu experienced moderate to heavy rain on Friday and recorded the highest amount of rainfall. As per RMC data, Coimbatore received 8 mm of rainfall, Villupuram and Pudukottai with 4 mm each, Madurai, Nilgiris, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, and Thiruvannamalai recorded 3 mm of rainfall each.