ICF's Contract Staff Dies Of Electrocution Near Perambur

Chennai :

The deceased R Sanjeev Kumar of Bihar and resident of Washermenpet was an employee of Revanna Fabricare Services and had been engaging in the welding works at Perambur Carriage Works in ICF for the last six months under the supervision of one Balaji.





Around 6.45 pm, when Sanjeev Kumar was involved in assembling the bio-toilet for trains at the train lighting department, he suffered an electric shock. Fellow workers rushed him to the railway hospital in Perambur, but he was declared brought dead. On information, ICF police registered a case and sent his body for post-mortem.