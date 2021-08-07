Experts stress on vaccination for 12-18 age group as schools set to reopen

Chennai :

Though WHO recently stated that children need not be vaccinated to attend school, experts say that vaccines can be helpful in preventing more number of children being affected in the third wave as other countries have already started to vaccinate them.





"The vaccination for children above the age of 12 years and above should be considered but the lower risk among the younger age group is why it is not so significant. The vaccination should also be given to those with comorbidities in younger age group on priority, as it will reduce the risk of infection. The vaccination for 12-18 years of age should be encouraged to prevent any outbreaks even if schools reopen. The vaccination of parents and teachers should be stressed upon," said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





Experts say that vaccination should be more emphasized among adults as they are likely to pass on the infection to children around them.





"The vaccination will definitely help in bringing the herd immunity but children have a lower risk of infection due to lack of receptors adults have. It is as important for adults around the children to be vaccinated as it is for children themselves. Though non-availability of adequate vaccines is one factor why the children vaccination is being delayed, the vaccination should be considered as part of the prevention strategy to control surge in cases during the third wave," said Dr Mohan Kumar, paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





The state health department is holding meeting with experts and doctors to decide on prevention strategies and policymaking on childhood vaccination.





"The nod for the vaccination drive of 12-18 age group has to be given by ICMR and Union Health Ministry. Though it is being planned in the coming months, the State will also take a call on it before the third wave approaches," said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director of Institute of Child Health.