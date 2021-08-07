HC directs audit of accounts of a check dam in Sivagangai district that was reportedly not built

Chennai :

Pointing out that the petitioner complains of perceived irregularities in the allotment of public funds to the tune of Rs.4.6 lakh in the construction of a check dam under MGNREG, a division bench presided by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “Since only vague and sweeping allegations have been made, it may not be necessary to conduct a full-fledged witch-hunt, particularly as the quantum involved is to the tune of Rs.4.6 lakh.”





“That is not to suggest that public money of such value may be squandered, but only to emphasise that the scrutiny that is necessary upon the petitioner complaining of irregularities, may be conducted at a different level and may not require any monitoring by the Court,” the bench held.





Based on this, the bench directed the Rural Development, director to conduct an audit of the accounts by a certified auditor and place the audit report before the Collector of Sivagangai to enable the person to take or suggest necessary action, if any anomaly is discovered.





The petitioner T Ravichandran had sought to identify the Veerayan Kanmai Thadupanai (Check dam) claiming to have been constructed under the MGNREG scheme in Panangudi Village, Kallal Block, Sivagangai District at the cost of Rs. 4.6 lakhs.