Day after glimpse of favourite CM, woman elated by call from Stalin

Coimbatore :

The Chief Minister was heading to the airport by car via Chennai-Bengaluru NH after participating in a function at Samanapalli village when Ramya emerged from the crowd to make this unusual request: ‘Please remove your mask and show your face, sir’.





After some initial hesitation, Stalin obliged and removed his face mask after lowering the car’s windowpane. She then handed over a paper to the CM with a slogan, “Vida muyarchi viswarooba vetri….. atharku peyar Stalin,” (Great efforts bring big success and thus the name is Stalin). The piece of paper also had her phone number written on it.





But never in her wildest of dreams, she imagined CM Stalin dialling her number. A visibly elated Ramya heaped Stalin with praises and wished him to continue as CM forever. “Sir, if roads are laid and water facilities given, Tamil Nadu may reach heights. You truly remain a people’s Chief Minister. I never thought I could speak to a CM so easily like this,” she said over the phone to Stalin.





Further, Ramya didn’t miss the opportunity to appreciate the youthful appearance of the CM. “Sir, you look handsome and stylish despite your age,” she said and handed over the phone to her daughter Vismaya Harini.





The girl, studying in Class 12, asked the CM to reopen the schools at the earliest. “I was not at ease the last two years learning online…so please open the school sir,” she said.





The CM assured the girl that schools will be reopened once COVID-19 infections come down. The family was pleasantly surprised with the call from the CM, who even agreed to speak to Ramya’s father who was away, once he is back.