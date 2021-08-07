Madras HC quashes graft case against minister

Chennai :

A submission to this effect was made by Balaji's counsel before the Special Court hearing cases against MLAs and MPs when the matter came up today.





The charge against Balaji was that during his tenure as Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, he had collected crores of rupees on the promise of getting jobs to aspirants in the department.





However, neither the promise was met nor the money returned, it was alleged.





When the matter came up before the special court today for the supply of copies of the charge sheet to the accused, all others except Balaji appeared.





Counsel for the DMK leader told the special judge that the graft case had been quashed by Justice M Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court a couple of days ago following a submission from the counsel for another accused in the case to the effect that the money collected from the complainants has been fully returned.





The Special Court judge adjourned the matter till August 19 for production of a copy of the High Court order closing the graft case.