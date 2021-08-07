Annamalai, 1,260 cadre booked for protest sans permission

Thiruchirapalli :

Moreover, two BJP workers were arrested for threatening Corporation employees while they were removing digital banners. The Thanjavur South, West and Medical College police registered separate cases against as many as 1,260 BJP cadre, including party state president K Annamalai, state general secretary Srinivasan, deputy general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam and other senior leaders for staging a rally, hunger strike and erecting banners without permission.





Meanwhile, on Thursday when the Thanjavur Corporation staff were removing the digital banners at Elisa Nagar, a group of BJP cadre prevented and threatened them. Police registered a case against 11 BJP workers and arrested South Zonal president Ashok Kumar (44) and Aranthangi Town Secretary Ilangovan (33). On Friday, senior BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan and others protested seeking release of the arrested men at the Collectorate. SP Ravali Priya held talks with them.