Tamil Nadu witnesses 1,985 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has logged 1,985 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 25,71,383 in the State so far, said the Health Department on Friday.





With 30 deaths - three in private hospitals and 27 in government facilities - the toll rose to 34,260 till date.





Four districts contributed the maximum number of fresh cases to the State: Coimbatore saw 239, Chennai 189, Erode 178 and Chengalpattu 122.





Five districts reported cases in single digits: Ramanathapuram (5), Tenkasi (6), Perambalur (7) and Theni (8) and Virudhunagar (8). Twenty-nine districts saw new cases below 100.





According to a bulletin, 1,908 patients were discharged today, taking the total recoveries in the State to 25,16,938 till date.





The number of active cases, including isolation, as of today remains at 20,185, the bulletin said.





Chennai reported seven deaths today, taking the fatalities to 8,335 so far.





With 1,910 active cases, the total went up to 5,39,291. The number of recoveries was 5,29,046.